Ross McLean

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte dismissed concerns over his side’s worsening disciplinary record after defender David Luiz became the latest Blues player to be dismissed during Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal.

Luiz, who had already been booked, was shown a straight red card for a high-studs challenge on Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac and will now serve a three-match ban. He will miss matches against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup, Stoke and Manchester City.

The 30-year-old is the fifth Chelsea player in eight matches to be sent off and the third this season following the dismissals of Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas in the campaign opener against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have also been reduced to 10 men in their last three clashes with Arsenal after Pedro was given his marching orders during the Community Shield last month and Victor Moses in May’s FA Cup final.

“Do you think we are becoming bad?” said Conte, who reacted furiously to Luiz’s dismissal by referee Michael Oliver on the sidelines. “For sure, it’s strange. A strange situation. I think it can happen, this type of period, if you are not so lucky.

“We’ll try to pay more attention in the future. I hope, also, to be more lucky with the refereeing decisions. For us and also for the opponents. Sometimes the opponents deserve a red card but, instead, carry on playing with 11 men.

“We have to try and improve in all situations – tactical and physical. We need to try and improve this situation. Also, you have to be more lucky in the future.”

The game itself was a tight affair with Pedro wasting Chelsea’s clearest opportunity as he hared clear in the opening period only to be denied by Arsenal’s former Stamford Bridge goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Arsenal had their chances too as Danny Welbeck, who later limped off with a suspected groin tear, headed wide while in front of goal and midfielder Aaron Ramsey struck a post.

The point left Chelsea third in the Premier League table, three points adrift of pace-setters Manchester City and Manchester United, while Arsenal remained 12th, two points behind Newcastle who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose side had lost their last five league matches at Chelsea, applauded his side’s response to their 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool in their last away match.

Wenger said: “Everyone wanted to see how we responded to our last away league game and we did that in a positive way. We had a bad record recently here and they are strong at home. But we showed solidarity and that was very good. This is a good basis to build on.”