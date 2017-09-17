Oliver Gill

Britain’s top young accountant is determined to smash the perception that his profession is full of dull number-crunchers.

Jonny Jacobs has made swift work of rising to a top position at Pladis, the Turkish confectionery behemoth that swallowed up British stalwart United Biscuits last year.

The Scot took the prestigious award of the “ICAS One Young Chartered Accountant” last Thursday. ICAS is the leading network for the development of chartered accountants.

Jacobs – the first person in his family to go to university – admits from an early age he had a talent for numbers. But he tells City A.M. the idea that accountants are merely beancounters “is a perception from the past”.

“The role of the finance professional is massively changing. It is really about adding value in an organisation.” he says.

Traditional route

Nevertheless, the Glaswegian (who, despite being a big football fan refuses to divulge which side of the Celtic/Rangers divide he falls) did take a traditional route into the profession. After finishing an accounting and finance degree at Glasgow University, he landed a job at KPMG; his “first choice” of accountancy firm.

During his time training in the firm’s mid-market audit division, Jacobs was sent on secondment to a number of consumer brand firms.

He says it was on such secondments that he realised a “passion” for working with companies that turn raw ingredients into popular consumer products. So in 2008 when a role became available in the commercial finance team at Heineken, he jumped at the chance.

But after 18 months with the drinks giant, Jacobs was tempted away by a promotion to support the chief finance officer of logistics firm John Menzies.

It wasn’t long before he returned to the consumer sector, moving to United Biscuits in 2011.

He says:

The role of the accountant is about bringing navigation to the business. It is about looking at corporate strategy, looking at investor relations and seeking out those areas of value. So in our business, in Pladis, my role as part of the finance team is to work with the sales team to discover win-win situations for customers. Where can we grow and where can some of the big supermarkets grow.

“Yes, there is an accounting side to the business. But actually if you look where the businesses are going and the market is going, a lot of that is being automated. So if you think of traditional bookkeeping and people sat there putting it into a ledger, a lot of that is automated."

Recruitment

Jacobs, Pladis’ head of supply chain finance, believes the profession is also changing because there has been a paradigm shift in recruitment.

“When I joined [in 2005], the Big Four were very focussed on academics,” he says.

“Whereas now, if you look at a lot of the Big Four – and organisations that are looking to train accountants – it is through apprenticeships, it is people straight from school. It is not necessarily that traditional route of going to a red brick university, having a first class degree and five A grades.

“There’s a big difference. It is about giving people opportunities from a broad spectrum across the country. And less focussed on a traditional view of what an accountant is. It is more about what life experience is.

By recruiting a much more diverse group I think you’ll find the accounting profession will change even more because when these people come through and become our future leaders, there will be a further shape change.

Jacobs flew over from the US to pick up his award in front of 200 at the City’s iconic Cheesegrater. He is working across the Atlantic, babysitting the role of interim chief financial officer of Pladis’ North American operations.

The internal move gave him the chance to watch the US Open tennis in person, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I am hugely passionate about tennis; playing and watching,” he says, admitting he practices up to five hours a week.

“The first thing I did when I went to the US was to find a tennis coach. And I found this tennis coach who absolutely annihilates me. She shows me no mercy.”

Passion

Having covered a lot of ground in a comparatively short career, Jacobs advice to the profession’s future leaders is to follow their “passion”. He thinks it doesn’t matter whether you choose a career in “industry” like he has, or to stay at an accountancy firm and progress through the ranks.

“If I was equally passionate to stay in the profession, I think that would give me equal opportunities. I think it is about seeking out what you are looking for.

“I don’t think there is one right answer on what gives you more career progression than another,” he says.

“You seek out the opportunities that you see as important to you.”

