Falling asking prices in London drag down average British house prices

Jasper Jolly

A continued fall in London house prices dragged down the housing market across the UK at the start of autumn, according to data published today.

The average UK asking price fell by 1.2 per cent in the month to 9 September, the third fall in the last four months, according to the Rightmove housing price index. British asking prices fell by 0.9 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, average asking prices in the capital fell by 2.9 per cent, equivalent to more than £18,000, with Rightmove reporting weakness at the top end of the market was responsible for most of the weakness.

Inner London asking prices fell by 5.3 per cent in the month, meaning over the year prices have fallen by 6.4 per cent, according to Rightmove’s metric. Kensington and Chelsea and Hammersmith and Fulham saw the greatest decline in asking prices during the month, at 10.2 per cent and eight per cent respectively.

In contrast, buoyant demand for properties in London’s more affordable boroughs saw Hackney and Southwark asking prices rise by 9.5 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

Rightmove’s figures paint a similar picture to official data from the Land Registry which show a slowing rate of house price growth remaining at levels not seen since 2013. The Land Registry data still show that British house prices rose by 5.1 per cent in the year to July, but economists suggest that falling real wages are adding pressure to an already highly inflated housing market.

Rightmove’s data do not take into account completed sales, but can serve as an indicator of market sentiment, based on the asking prices of over 90,000 properties advertised on the property portal up to 9 September.

The weak September reading adds further to evidence of weakness in demand. Other indicators of house prices based on completed purchases tell a similar story. Growth in Nationwide’s house price index moderated to 2.1 per cent in the year to August, while Halifax’s measure shows annual growth of 2.6 per cent.

House prices tend to rise at the start of autumn, according to Miles Shipside, a Rightmove director.

He said: “As we enter the autumn selling season it is usual to see estate agents advising new-to-the-market sellers to push up their asking prices. But this year all four southern regions have seen new sellers on average asking less than those of a month ago, reducing the national rate of increase.”

The easing of the London market could “assist buyer affordability”, according to Brian Murphy, head of lending for the Mortgage Advice Bureau. He added that a “gentle cooling” in the capital may be necessary to avoid a continued bubble in the housing market, or inevitable “market turmoil” if the bubble bursts.

