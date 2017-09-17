St Katharine Docks sale lands in troubled waters over £435m price tag

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

​Private equity giant Blackstone is mulling dropping plans to sell St Katharine Docks, the marina near Tower Bridge.

The prominent London development, which was put on the market in May for £435m, has not attracted bidders who are willing to pay the asking price.

Prospective buyers want to fork out no more than £375m for the marina, sources told Sky News.

The docks are part of Blackstone’s global portfolio, which is worth a nearly £80bn. The redeveloped port dates back to 1828 and is now home to various shops and restaurants.

In 2011, Leslau bought London marina St Katharine Docks for £156m through his investment vehicle Max Property Group. The firm was sold to Blackstone for nearly £450m in 2014.

