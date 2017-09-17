Lynsey Barber

The terror threat level has ben downgraded back down to severe after being raised to critical in the wake of the Tube bombing at Parsons Green Tube on Friday.

"Good progress" with the ongoing operation had led the Joint Terrorist Analysis centre to lower the threat level, said home secretary Amber Rudd.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Thanks to the dedicated work of our police officers and intelligence services, the UK's threat level has now been lowered from 'critical' to 'severe'. This means an attack is no longer thought to be imminent but is still highly likely."

Read more: Second arrest made in Parsons Green terror attack investigation

Two arrests have now been made in connection with the attack which injured 30 people. Experts believe the improvised explosive device failed to detonate properly meaning no one was critically injured or killed.

“On behalf of all Londoners, I would like to thank the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the security services for leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation to track down those responsible, and for doing everything possible to keep us all safe," said Khan.

“I would urge all Londoners to remain vigilant over the days ahead. You will see more police - including armed officers - on the streets and transport network throughout the week. They are there to keep us safe."