Entertainment One, the company behind Peppa Pig, is facing a shareholder revolt over a plan to award its boss a no-strings £7.6m payout and a bumper pay rise at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) this month.

Under the deal, chief executive Darren Throop will receive the share award in 2019 regardless of the company's performance.

Shareholder advisory firm Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) has urged investors to vote against the plan at the Canada-based firm's AGM on 27 September.

Last year, Throop's salary increased by 65 per cent to $823,000 (£605,000) from $500,000, which Pirc called "excessive", particularly when compared to the 30 per cent increase in average salary across the entire workforce.

"The CEO's salary is in the upper quartile of its comparator group, above of its peers, which is also of concern," Pirc added.

Under the latest deal, Throop's pay would rocket to $1.25m by 2019, and he could be awarded bonuses up to five times his salary.

In its annual report, the company said it was amending its long-term incentive plan to provide "increased flexibility" for the remuneration committee "as it addresses the remuneration challenges presented by its North American operating environment".

