British Airways flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle to London Heathrow evacuated over safety fears

 
Lynsey Barber
Flight BA303 was flying from Paris to London (Source: Getty)

A British Airways flight was evacuated in Paris over security fears.

Passengers were removed from the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital early on Sunday morning.

Officials at the airport cited "security reasons"; Reuters reports, and that "the incident is being dealt with" but no further details were given.

The airport tweeted that "Safety controls" were in progress.

Flight BA303 was due to take off at 07.45am for London Heathrow.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

