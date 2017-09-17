A British Airways flight was evacuated in Paris over security fears.
Passengers were removed from the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport in the French capital early on Sunday morning.
Officials at the airport cited "security reasons"; Reuters reports, and that "the incident is being dealt with" but no further details were given.
The airport tweeted that "Safety controls" were in progress.
#BA303 flight #BritishAirways #CDG safety controls in progress. Airport & airline staff are taking care of PAX before getting back on board.— Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) September 17, 2017
Flight BA303 was due to take off at 07.45am for London Heathrow.
This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.
To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.