Lynsey Barber

Boris Johnson has been accused of "back-seat driving" Brexit by a top minister after penning a lengthy essay on his vision for the UK after leaving Europe that has been widely seen as jockeying for leadership.

Home secretary Amber Rudd said she "did not have time" to read the piece, published in Saturday's Daily Telegraph, which sparked talk of Johnson's renewed ambition to lead the Consrvative party, weakened by a major failure to win a majority in the General Election.

Read more: Boris Johnson sticks by £350m NHS claim and sets out vision for Brexit

He adds "enthusiasm, energy and sometimes entertainment" she said of the foreign secretary when asked if life would be made easier if he wasn't keen on writing by Andrew Marr on the BBC politics show.

"He's an important part of the cabinet... I enjoy working with Boris. I enjoy working with the rest of them too," she added.

"I'm focused on making sure I deliver what I need to, for the government, for the country, which is additional security," said Rudd when asked of her own leadership ambitions. "I haven't got time for the rest of it," she added.