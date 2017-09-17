Lynsey Barber

The UK is seeking to create a new deal with the EU when it comes to the security of the region and to tackle the threat of terrorism as the government announced an additional £24m for counter-terrorism policing.

"Close co-operation" remains "vital" after Brexit, the home secretary Amber Rudd has said, to tackle shared threats that also include cyber crime and people trafficking.

She unveiled the extra cash for anti-terror policing after "a year like no other" of attacks.

The department ofr exiting the European Union will set out its position on security in a the latest of a series of papers just days after an attacker targeted the London underground.

Current agreements with the EU such as membership of Europol and the European Arrest Warrant, will end when the UK leaves Europe in March 2019, said Rudd, but the UK wants a fresh agreement inked.

"It will suggest that the fight against crime and terror could be underpinned by a new security treaty between the UK and the EU," said Rudd, writing for the Sun on Sunday.

"A new treaty would allow us to maintain and strengthen our current level of co-operation and provide a new legal framework to do this. It would mean we are able to respond to threats as they evolve, and would establish the way we can maintain crime-fighting ­capabilities between the UK, the EU and its member states."

She added that the government is "confident an understanding on future co-operation can be reached with the EU" in the same way as other non-EU countries such as Norway, Switzerland and and the US.

"We approach negotiations on our future special partnership with the EU as an opportunity to build on our existing achievements," Brexit secretary David Davis is expected to say.

"We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it."