Sunday 17 September 2017 9:20am

UK seeks post-Brexit security treaty with EU to fight terror as Amber Rudd offers £24m additional police funding

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
UK Raises Security Level To Critical
The Brexit department will publish details for a security relationship with the EU (Source: Getty)

The UK is seeking to create a new deal with the EU when it comes to the security of the region and to tackle the threat of terrorism as the government announced an additional £24m for counter-terrorism policing.

"Close co-operation" remains "vital" after Brexit, the home secretary Amber Rudd has said, to tackle shared threats that also include cyber crime and people trafficking.

She unveiled the extra cash for anti-terror policing after "a year like no other" of attacks.

The department ofr exiting the European Union will set out its position on security in a the latest of a series of papers just days after an attacker targeted the London underground.

Read more: Government wants deeper security relationship with EU than any other country

Current agreements with the EU such as membership of Europol and the European Arrest Warrant, will end when the UK leaves Europe in March 2019, said Rudd, but the UK wants a fresh agreement inked.

"It will suggest that the fight against crime and terror could be underpinned by a new security treaty between the UK and the EU," said Rudd, writing for the Sun on Sunday.

"A new treaty would allow us   to   maintain   and   strengthen our current level of co-operation and provide a new legal framework to do this.

It would mean we are able to respond to threats as they evolve, and would establish the way we can maintain crime-fighting ­capabilities between the UK, the EU and its member states."

Read more: Second arrest made in Parsons Green terror attack investigation

She added that the government is "confident an understanding on future co-operation can be reached with the EU" in the same way as other non-EU countries such as Norway, Switzerland and and the US.

"We approach negotiations on our future special partnership with the EU as an opportunity to build on our existing achievements," Brexit secretary David Davis is expected to say.

"We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it."

Tags

Related articles

Boris Johnson sticks by £350m NHS claim and sets out vision for Brexit
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Second arrest made in Parsons Green terror attack investigation
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Government wants deeper security relationship with EU than any other country
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff