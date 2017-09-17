Sunday 17 September 2017 8:30am

Second arrest made in Parsons Green Tube terror investigation

 
Lynsey Barber
BRITAIN-ATTACK-SECURITY-TRANSPORT
A second suspect is in custody after a bomb exploded on a train (Source: Getty)

A second arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the terror attack on a Tube train at Parsons Green on Friday.

A 21-year-old man from Hounslow in west London is being held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, police have said.

He is being held in custody at a police station in south London.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

