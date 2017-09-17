A second arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the terror attack on a Tube train at Parsons Green on Friday.
A 21-year-old man from Hounslow in west London is being held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, police have said.
He is being held in custody at a police station in south London.
This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.
