Police have evacuated and are searching a residential address in Sunbury, Surrey, in connection with yesterday's Parsons Green tube bombing.

The Met Police said the evacuation was a "precautionary measure" following the arrest of an 18-year-old man earlier this morning in Dover. It added that no further arrests had been made.

Residents in immediately surrounding buildings have also been evacuated, and a cordon has been put up in a 100m radius of the searched building.

The evacuation began at 1.40pm today, and the Met Police are being supported by Surrey Police.

"Police would like to thank the local residents directly affected for their cooperation and patience. Local officers are on duty in the immediate area to talk to the community and address any concerns that they may have," read a statement fom the Met.

