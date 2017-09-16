Parsons Green terror attack: Man arrested over tube bombing

Lucy White

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by Kent Police in relation with yesterday's Parsons Green tube bomb, the Met Police have announced.

The arrest was made this morning in the port area of Dover, the police said. He remains in custody in a local police station but will be transferred to a south London location "in due course".

Depite the progress, the police said their investigation was continuing and the UK's terror threat remains at the highest level of critical, after being lifted following the attack.

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," said deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu, senior national co-ordinator for counter terrorism policing.

The public should remain vigilant as our staff, officers and partners continue to work through this complex investigation. We are not, at this time, changing our protective security measures and the steps taken to free up extra armed officers remain in place. This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.

According to the Met Police, 30 people were injured in yesterday's attack but none fatally.