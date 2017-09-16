North Korea's Kim Jong-un vows to reach nuclear force goal

Lucy White

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, has promised to complete the country's nuclear programme and establish “equilibrium” of military force with the US, according to the state's news agency KCNA.

He added the country's efforts had “nearly reached the terminal”, after North Korea fired its second missile in under a month over Japan on Friday.

China's ambassador to the US condemned President Trump's reaction the increasing provocations from Pyongyang.

“Honestly, I think the United States should be doing... much more than now, so that there's real effective international cooperation on this issue,” ambassador Cui Tiankai was quoted by Reuters as saying at an embassy event.

“They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation.”

The comments come after the United Nations (UN) enforced further sanctions against North Korea, following the test of a hydrogen bomb earlier this month. The UN Security Council has banned North Korea's textile exports and capped its imports of crude oil.

After Friday's ballistic missile test, which the North Korean military said was its furthest-reaching yet, President Trump renewed his call for a military option.

But as the UN Security Council convened another emergency meeting, Russia's ambassador Vasiliy Nebenzia urged caution saying: “We think that threats, tests, launches, and mutual threats in fact should be stopped, and that we should engage in meaningful negotiations.”

