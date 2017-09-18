DEBATE: Should MPs give a blanket pay raise of 3.9 per cent to NHS workers?

Richard Angell, Kate Andrews

Should MPs give a blanket pay raise of 3.9 per cent to NHS workers?

Richard Angell, director of the think tank Progress, says YES.

NHS staff are overdue a pay rise.

Public sector pay restraint since 2010 has hurt the nation’s healthcare and its healthcare workers alike. The one per cent cap over seven years is a near 15 per cent cut to most NHS staff’s pay, and cannot possibly continue.

The 3.9 per cent claim by health service unions amounts to just £800 a year for most professionals.

It is neither selfish, nor exuberant. It is the least they deserve.

Britain’s 999 responders have dominated the news this year – Manchester, London Bridge and Borough Market, Finsbury Park, Grenfell Tower, and Friday’s incident at Parsons Green. But speak to every paramedic and A&E nurse – their heroic efforts are not lone acts. They run towards the danger time and again because they know they have a top team – everyone from cleaners and porters to top surgeons – who have their back and are ready to take over.

It is time the government had their back and gave them their much overdue pay rise.

Kate Andrews, news editor at the Institute of Economic Affairs, says NO.

No one doubts that many NHS workers deserve a pay raise, but politicians should not be in the business of wage-setting.

National pay bargaining should be devolved to local regions, or directly to hospitals, to empower both workers and communities alike. NHS employees should not have to stand outside parliament, splash newspaper headlines, or put their patients at risk by going on strike in order to negotiate their pay.

They should be able to speak to their boss and negotiate on merit (not subject to a blanket percentage).

Furthermore, communities should be able to prioritise local spending as they see fit; if dealing with a labour shortage in local NHS facilities, for example, they should be able to increase salaries and entice workers to fill the vacancies.

Lifting the public sector pay cap must go hand-in-hand with more flexible wage-setting policies. This will increase the likelihood that the right pay raise is given, rather than one arbitrarily determined by Westminster.

