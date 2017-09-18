The rise of a new centre-left party? Don’t count on it... yet

David Laws

Is Britain on the verge of a political earthquake? Are the tectonic plates of politics about to move?

Judging by the number of people who appear to be asking this question, the time might seem ripe for a new political force to emerge.

Labour has moved decisively to the left – to what used to be regarded as the unelectable political wilderness.

Read more: If tech titans ruled the US: Free healthcare and no regulation

Meanwhile, the Conservative party seems to have been captured by its more eurosceptic wing – to the extent that yesterday’s right wing hardmen (Philip Hammond – that’s you) now appear quite moderate.

In some people’s fantasy world, a new party materialises which unites everyone left of George Osborne and right of Ed Miliband. Even without the liberal left of the Conservative party, the story goes, the Liberal Democrats could unite with the “sensible” part of Labour to craft a new, progressive party of the centre left.

A re-made British politics would pit the Conservative party of Theresa May against such a new centre left party, with Jeremy Corbyn, the Greens and Ukip competing for the 15-20 per cent of “fringe party” votes.

There must be so many moderate people of all persuasions who feel unrepresented by today’s main political parties that this realignment seems. in an abstract sense, quite plausible. Sadly, for those craving change, the current outlook looks unpromising.

First, new parties aren’t easy to create, and those who leave established parties to create new structures don’t always thrive.

Remember all those MPs who left Labour in the early 1980s, to join the SDP? No? Nobody does. Suddenly Labour MPs who considered leaving a sinking ship a year ago are now having to contemplate leaving a party which could soon be sailing on to power.

Second, the supposed new party has no obvious leader. A Blairite? After Iraq, that brand is rather tainted. And David Miliband, having flunked a few leadership opportunities, may not be up for trying again.

Leaders are important – even more so for new “breakthrough” parties. George Osborne? I think not, especially not after his alleged comments about chopping up the Prime Minister and storing her in his freezer.

The blunt truth is that a credible, inspiring and uniting figure has yet to emerge.

Then there is problem number three: policy programme. Of course, it would be easy to unite most supporters of a new party around a more internationalist and pro-EU policy, centred on a more liberal economic agenda than that of Corbyn.

But a new party must also inspire more centrist voters about “bread and butter” issues, such as education, tax, healthcare, pensions, and jobs. A new party cannot afford to look like the creation of the Westminster elite. New parties need new ideas, preferably ones that voters actually like.

Finally, there is point four. Economic adversity leads to public dissatisfaction, which leads to political pressure for change.

But in spite of fears concerning the potential disruption of Brexit, significant economic turbulence has yet to emerge.

For now, the public actually seems relatively content with the two largest UK political parties, at least according to the results of June’s election. It may take an unravelling of their strategies – and serious economic calamity – to create the discontent which could propel a new party towards power.

But although a political earthquake seems presently far off, there is no doubt that the tectonic plates are grating up against each other. And perhaps there is today a recognition that there is more that unites moderates in all three main UK parties than divides them.

These powerful forces will one day need to be released.

That will require either a major realignment of one or both of Labour and the Conservatives, or the eventual emergence of a new party to align twenty-first century politics with the views of twenty-first century citizens.

Read more: May faces cross-party mountain of amendments to Repeal Bill