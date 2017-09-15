Malta’s capital Valletta is a city of surprises. This boutique destination has to be one of the last undiscovered gems of the Mediterranean, offering a unique blend of culture, history and natural beauty.

Founded by the Knights of St John in the 1500s, it was decreed that Valletta should be 'a city built by gentlemen for gentlemen', a mantra that holds steadfast today. Friendly and dynamic, the Maltese are renowned for their hospitality ensuring all guests receive a warm welcome; it’s worth noting that Malta scored first place on the Europe Rainbow Index 2016 and 2017 making it an ideal holiday choice for the LGBT community.

Stroll the city and prepare to be wowed. Everywhere you look elegant baroque architecture abounds – no wonder this fortress city was chosen as one of the locations for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones. There are endless palaces to explore including the dazzling Grandmaster’s Palace, and more than 25 churches to visit, crowned by the majestic St. John’s Co-Cathedral.

This landmark building is fit to rival any of Europe’s finest monuments. The simple façade hides a dazzling interior with every inch covered in gold, marble, and fresco, as well as stunning art: the cathedral is home to one of Caravaggio’s finest works, the breathtaking Beheading of St John.

It’s also an English-speaking destination and British travellers will feel at home immediately, with the unexpected bonus of year-round good weather. Indeed, as last year’s winner of ‘Sunniest City in Europe’, and at only three hours’ flying time from the UK, Valletta is perfectly positioned as a long-weekend getaway for those hopeful for sunshine and all the al fresco action that goes with it.

Thanks to its rich and colourful history coupled with its progressive nature, Valletta is able to offer visitors a fascinating window to the past with one eye firmly on the future.

As European Capital of Culture in 2018, the city will host an island-wide festa of diverse events next year in disciplines spanning fashion, literature, poetry, music, and dance, in addition to annual dates such as October’s Notte Bianca.

A nocturnal spectacular, Notte Bianca celebrates people, culture and the arts across multiple venues, with Valletta illuminated by a dazzling light show that will delight all ages.

For such a compact capital city there really is an astonishing range of activities to get stuck in to, perfect for couples, friends, solo travellers and families.

The Esplora science museum is a must for curious minds, introducing interactive exhibitions that shed light on the role of science in our everyday lives. Looking to arrive in style? Hop on a water taxi from Valletta waterfront to Esplora and drink in the scenic route – or why not take sightseeing to the next level by hiring a Segway?

Countless dining options await hungry travellers after a day out, and with the heart of Maltese culture centred around food and family you’re never far from a feast.

From chic waterfront dining with views over the harbour at Panorama, to traditional Maltese dishes at Rubino and refined Mediterranean fare at The Harbour Club, the Valletta restaurant scene is buzzing. High-end options are served alongside plenty of rustic pastizzerias and traditional bistros for a taste of something more traditional.

Hotel options are equally varied. Relax in boutique luxury at the Palazzo Consiglia, with its gorgeous designer suites and a rooftop pool, enjoy soaring views over the harbour at Ursulino, or check in to some contemporary cool at SU29 where a dedicated concierge will cater to your every whim.

Whether you’re in Valletta to potter the cobbled streets and soak up some sunny character, or delve deep into its distinguished history, scratch the surface of this magical city and you will never want to stop digging.