Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told his players to show defiance in the face of a terror attack occurring within walking distance of Stamford Bridge, when they take on Arsenal this weekend.

A bomb exploded on a London Underground tube carriage at Parsons Green station — a stone's throw from Chelsea's home stadium — on Friday morning, leaving 19 people injured.

Conte said the incident, the fourth terrorist attack to strike the Capital since March, was upsetting and incomprehensible but urged his players to focus on the task at hand in Sunday's London derby.

"This type of situation is very dangerous and your mind goes in this situation," said the Italian

"I think we have to try and think only about playing the game and I think this is the best way. For sure, there is great disappointment and a lot of the time it is difficult to understand why.

"We have to show we are stronger than them."

Conte has not yet enjoyed the same success over Arsenal as recent predecessors in the Chelsea hot-seat, having lost twice in three games including in last season's FA Cup final.

He said the Gunners should be considered a serious threat to Chelsea's mantle as Premier League champions having held onto star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window.

"Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England and I think they have a really good squad to fight for something important - the title for sure," said the Blues boss.

"Arsenal are a big rival, if you see their squad they have a lot of top players. I don't understand why they can't fight for the title, it's normal. They only lost one player, Chamberlain, but kept all the rest."