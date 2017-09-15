Melissa York

Shortly after he wrote “I grow old, I grow old, I shall wear the bottom of my trousers rolled’, TS Eliot also bought a house. At the time, it was “surrounded by slums and poor shops”, and also was described by his wife Vivienne as “the tiniest place imaginable.”

Crawford Mansions, Marylebone, £995,000

Bought in 1912, Crawford Mansions was a newly built five storey residence that may not have been in the most salubrious of areas, but it did have constant hot water and was convenient for Eliot, who worked as a teacher at the time at Highgate School, where he also taught a young John Betjeman.

Even though he’d already published the poem that would catapult him to fame, ‘The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock’, he was still writing book reviews and lecturing at UCL to make ends meet.

A couple of years later, he commuted in from his new home in Buckinghamshire and used the flat as a pied a terre, before finally settling in grander surroundings in Clarence Gardens, Regent’s Park in 1920.

Now, the two bedroom flat is on the market again, but Marylebone is now the height of fashion. Lined with smart restaurants and boutiques, it’s pied a terre central for wealthy downsizers.

This property sits on Crawford Street, in the triangle between Edgware Road and Marylebone Road, moments away from Daunt Books, Dinings and the Chiltern Firehouse.

With modern interiors, it’s not as pokey as Vivienne remembered it at 714sqft with a family bathroom, a separate living room and kitchen, and access to a balcony.

It’s also the proud bearer of a Green Plaque, Westminster City Council’s version of English Heritage’s Blue Plaque scheme, that commemorates ‘buildings associated...with people of renown.’

“This lovely apartment provides a rare opportunity to live in a period building which is steeped in history,” says Martin Bikhit, managing director at sales agent Kay & Co.

