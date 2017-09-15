Alys Key

Some retailers and leisure operators thought this year heralded a bumper summer, but sales at pubs and restaurants fell in London during August.

After unseasonably warm weather in June and July pushed trade up 0.6 per cent in the year nationally, August sales grew only 0.2 per cent across the country according to the latest Coffer Peach Business Tracker.

Read more: These are the best pubs in the City, according to CAMRA

In London, like-for-like sales were down 1.6 per cent.

Excluding London, sales grew 0.8 per cent in the UK in August, but this still lags behind inflation which is now pushing three per cent.

Peter Martin, vice president of business insight consultancy CGA, said: “The sector has had to absorb significant cost pressures already this year, particularly around property costs and food inflation - and most operators have passed at least some of that on to consumers through price rises. While those menu increases don’t appear to have hit sales, neither have they provided any noticeable revenue boost."

Read more: Slug and Lettuce owner scores takeover of London's Sports Bar & Grill

Wet weather was blamed for August's poorer performance compared to the preceding months, but new openings in the restaurant sector also drew business away from established players.

The tracker is based on 37 major pub, bar and restaurant companies including Frankie & Bennys owner The Restaurant Group, Young's Pubs and Le Pain Quotidien.

Read more: Casual dining sector served more bad news as Comptoir Libanais losses widen