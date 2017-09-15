Friday 15 September 2017 11:57am

Trump responds to Parsons Green attack: US must be 'proactive & nasty'

 
Caitlin Morrison
Trump said the US needs to be 'proactive and nasty' (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump has issued his response to this morning's terror attack in Parsons Green, via Twitter.

The American leader said: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

The President then added: "Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!

"The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

He also said: "We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty!"

