Both Cologne and Arsenal have been charged by European football governing body Uefa after their Europa League tie at Emirates Stadium last night was marked by crowd trouble before and during the match.

The Gunners overcame late start to win 3-1 after the match was postponed by an hour as authorities grappled with the presence of around 15,000 Cologne fans who arrived without tickets or attempted to enter sections of the ground reserved for home fans.

Uefa have issued four charges against the German side for crowd disturbances, setting of fireworks, throwing objects and acts of damage.

Arsenal face a maximum fine of €8,000 after being charged for stairways being blocked in the away section of the ground.

The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 21 September.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted he was surprised the game went ahead after eeing the unrest in and outside the ground before kick-off.

"We live in a society of 100% security and I thought they would never take a gamble to play this game when I saw the images around the stadium," said Wenger.

"But I must say our supporters dealt well with the situation as well and there was no aggravation."