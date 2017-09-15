Caitlin Morrison

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has condemned a terror attack that took place at Parsons Green Tube station this morning and called on Londoners to remain calm and vigilant.

An explosion on a District line train near the west London station was reported earlier today, and Scotland Yard has since declared it a terrorist incident.

“Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life," Khan said.

As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.

“I am in close contact with the Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, government and other emergency services who are responding at the scene and leading the investigation. I will be attending the emergency Cobra meeting in Whitehall this afternoon with the Prime Minister."

The mayor added: “My sincere gratitude goes to all our courageous emergency responders and the TfL staff who were first on the scene.

“I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant, and to check TfL’s website for travel advice.”