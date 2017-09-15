An explosion on a Tube train at Parsons Green station this morning has been declared a terrorist incident.
Emergency services were called to the west London Underground station at around 8.20am to reports of a blast on a District line train.
This is what we know so far:
- The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been hospitalised as a result of the incident
- According to reports, police are looking for a second device - this has not been confirmed by the authorities
- Scotland Yard says it is "too early to confirm the cause of the fire", but it is under investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command - read the Met's statement in full here
- Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a statement on Twitter, and said: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident."
- May will chair a Cobra meeting at 1pm to discuss the incident
- London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on people to be "calm and vigiliant"
- Met Police and British Transport Police officers are still at the scene, along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service
- The station remains closed an cordoned off
- The District line is still part suspended