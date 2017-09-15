Friday 15 September 2017 11:29am

Parsons Green explosion: What we know so far

 
Caitlin Morrison
The scene at Parsons Green Tube station where an explosion took place today (Source: Getty)

An explosion on a Tube train at Parsons Green station this morning has been declared a terrorist incident.

Emergency services were called to the west London Underground station at around 8.20am to reports of a blast on a District line train.

Terror Incident At Parsons Green Underground Station
An injured woman is escorted from the scene at Parsons Green (Source: Getty)

This is what we know so far:

  • The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been hospitalised as a result of the incident
  • According to reports, police are looking for a second device - this has not been confirmed by the authorities
  • Scotland Yard says it is "too early to confirm the cause of the fire", but it is under investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command - read the Met's statement in full here
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has issued a statement on Twitter, and said: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and emergency services who are responding bravely to this terrorist incident."
  • May will chair a Cobra meeting at 1pm to discuss the incident
  • London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on people to be "calm and vigiliant"
  • Met Police and British Transport Police officers are still at the scene, along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service
  • The station remains closed an cordoned off
  • The District line is still part suspended
