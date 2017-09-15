Betting: Chelsea away trip a Bridge too far for Wenger once again

Ben Cleminson

It used to be so different for Arsene Wenger at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman went nine years and eight league games unbeaten at Chelsea on taking the Arsenal job in 1996, finally losing an away match to the Blues in 2005.

Since then, however, it’s been one-way traffic.

Chelsea have won nine of the 12 matches since, and each of the last five, including a comfortable 3-1 victory in February.

That meek performance sums up Arsenal’s woes against the rest of the top six – over their past five visits to the two Manchester clubs, Tottenham, Liverpool and the Blues, they’ve only managed 13 points from a possible 75, winning just twice.

That run takes in a 4-0 thumping at Anfield last month as Liverpool exploited a shell-shocked Gunners side, leaving Arsenal looking as low as any point in Wenger’s long reign.

While a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend will have restored some positivity, there’ll be a precious few Gunners fans travelling to the Bridge for Sunday’s match with expectation rather than hope.

Any optimism would be dented even further by the way Chelsea have bounced back from a shock opening day defeat to Burnley.

The ruthless Blues have swept aside Spurs, Everton and Leicester, and even found time to dispatch Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata has been a revelation since his summer arrival, netting three times in four league appearances, and looks a worthy replacement for previous Arsenal-baiter-in-chief Diego Costa.

Antonio Conte’s men are certainly making a better fist of defending their title than in 2015 – at this stage two years ago, they sat in 13th.

This time around, they’re one point off the leaders in third, and look set to challenge once again.

While Arsenal fans will point to the FA Cup final victory as proof that they can beat the Blues, I can’t see them improving that abysmal away record.

Wenger’s tactical naivety was ruthlessly exposed by Jurgen Klopp last month, and I see Conte doing much the same, with his counter-attacking charges set to pick off a wide-open Gunners outfit.

I’ll be backing Chelsea at 10/13 with Grosvenorsport.com.

Pointers

Chelsea - 10/13 (Grosvenorsport.com)