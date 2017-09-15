Betting: Toffees to come unstuck at hands of old friend Lukaku

Ben Cleminson

It's friends reunited on Sunday as Manchester United face Everton, with Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku facing their old teams for the first time.

All attention will be on the two strikers – Rooney returning to the club where he won 12 major honours and broke the all-time scoring record, and Lukaku lining up against the side that sold him for £75m in the summer.

Both have hit the ground running in their new (or in Rooney’s case, old) colours.

The Englishman scored in Everton’s first two games of the season as they beat Stoke and drew with Manchester City – though two scoreless defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham see Ronald Koeman’s side sit 16th in the nascent Premier League table.

Having spent big in the transfer window, and with Europa League football to juggle too, the pressure is on Koeman to move the Toffees back up the table before too long.

Lukaku, however, is already beginning to pay back that hefty transfer fee.

His seven goals in as many games in all competitions have fired United to the top of the Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Jose Mourinho’s men are looking every inch title contenders, and should be too strong for an Everton side that looked lethargic against Chelsea and Spurs – especially given the Toffees’ European excursions on Thursday night.

There isn’t much value in United’s 4/11 to win – but having scored nine of their 12 league goals in the second half, I fancy them to come on strong again here.

Grosvenorsport.com make it 7/2 for over 2.5 second half goals, which I will be backing.

Pointers

Over 2.5 second half goals 7/2 (Grosvenorsport.com)