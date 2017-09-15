Caitlin Morrison

An explosion has occurred on the Tube at Parsons Green station, leaving several people injured, according to reports. Scotland Yard has advised people to avoid the area.

District line services are suspended between Edgware Road and Wimbledon.

Several people are said to have been injured. A photo has been posted on Twitter appearing to show a bag that exploded.

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

London Ambulance Service assistant director of operations Natasha Wills said: “We were called at 8:20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station.

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it.”

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene at 8.21am, and six fire engines, a fire rescue unit and around 50 firefighters and specialist officers are currently at Parsons Green station.

Fire crews from Fulham, Wandsworth, Chelsea, Hammersmith and other surrounding fire stations are in attendance.

Officers from British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police are also at the scene.

The Met said it was "aware of an incident" at the west London station. It added that it will "release facts when we can".

We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance. More info ASAP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

We are aware of reports on social media RE #ParsonsGreen. We will release facts when we can - our info must be accurate — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

There is currently no Underground service between Edgware Road and Wimbledon, and Transport for London said it is investigating an incident at Parsons Green.

Services are now suspended btn Edgware Rd & Wimbledon while police respond to an incident. Tkt accepted on Buses, South Western & Overground — District line (@districtline) September 15, 2017

