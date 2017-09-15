Caitlin Morrison

There are major delays on trains in and out of the capital this morning, with disruption at Euston station expected until the end of the day.

A fire at a timber yard near Headstone Lane last night has led to delays on London Overground, Southern, London Midland, Virgin Trains and Caledonian Sleeper services.

"The emergency services have worked through the night to control the blaze," said National Rail.

"The damage has been looked at by structural engineers and they have declared the building is currently unsafe for trains to run. Until the building has been made safe, trains will continue to be disrupted between Watford Junction and London Euston."

London Midland and Virgin Trains services are unable to run between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.

London Overground are operating between Watford Junction and London Euston.

A reduced service will run along the West Coast Mainline. Southern services are suspended between Milton Keynes Central / Watford Junction and Shepherds Bush.

The disruption at Euston is expected to continue until the end of service.

Meanwhile, there are delays on services between London Kings Cross and Stevenage via Hatfield due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Welham Green and Welwyn Garden City, meaning trains have to run at a reduced speed. Delays are expected until 9.30am.