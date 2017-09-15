Joe Hall

Arsenal 3, Cologne 1

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez fired his way back into Gunners fans’ hearts as his solo goal lit up a Europa League comeback win against Cologne that was almost called off due to crowd trouble.

The Chilean’s wonderstrike, sandwiched between second-half goals from teammates Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin, was the stand-out moment in a match that kicked off an hour late.

The delay was caused by thousands of Cologne fans, eager to see the German club’s first European outing in 25 years, arriving without tickets for the away end, although the match was eventually given the go-ahead as it was deemed the safer option.

Sanchez, in his first start in North London after a summer of transfer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City, ensured Arsenal ended their first ever Europa League outing with three points.

“There was all kinds of speculation we had to analyse,” said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. “At some stage I thought they wouldn’t play the game. I think our supporters dealt well with the delay.”

The home side’s chaotic evening went from bad to worse within 10 minutes, when goalkeeper David Ospina, deputising for the rested Petr Cech, miscued a clearance from the edge of the box.

Fellow Colombian Jhon Cordoba only needed one touch before shooting on the turn to score past the stranded Ospina from 35 yards.

Wenger introduced summer signing Kolasinac at the break and the substitute contributed to an immediate uplift in Arsenal’s mood with an emphatic equaliser.

Theo Walcott’s deflected cross dropped to the left wing-back who volleyed home from the left hand corner of the six yard box.

Yet it was left to Sanchez to put Arsenal in control with his inspired solo effort. The forward collected a long-ball on the left touchline and, with few teammates around him, cut inside, skipped past two defenders and from the edge of the box swept home a curling right-footed shot.

Bellerin wrapped up the win with just under 10 minutes remaining after Timo Horn could only parry Walcott’s effort towards the onrushing wing-back, who slid home.

