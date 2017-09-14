Bill Esdaile

WHEN the entries came out for this afternoon’s penultimate day of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, the one horse I was keen on backing was Irish raider Drumfad Bay in the Sceptre Stakes (1.50pm).

Regular followers of this column will remember that I was sweet on the filly’s chances in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot, but the ground was just too fast for her on that occasion.

The rain-softened conditions will be ideal for her this afternoon, but the reason I am not making her my selection is that her stable isn’t quite firing at present.

Plenty from Jessie Harrington’s yard have run below par of late and for that reason I am instead going to side with TOMYRIS at 9/1 for that Roger Varian and Andrea Atzeni combination again.

After winning a Listed race at York in May, this filly wasn’t disgraced at Group One level behind Winter at Royal Ascot.

She followed that with a decent run when third at Glorious Goodwood and I have a feeling we may not have seen the best of her yet.

Her biggest danger could well be John Gosden’s Eternally, who finished just ahead of her at Goodwood after a lengthy absence.

She is also 2lbs better off with my selection at the weights, but is only a third of Tomyris’ price and there shouldn’t be much between them again.

Today’s feature race is the Doncaster Cup (3.35pm) over a marathon 2m 2f trip.

Montaly is the obvious one after his game Lonsdale Cup victory at York last month, but will find this tougher with a penalty.

Last year’s winner Sheikhzayedroad warrants plenty of respect too, but he hasn’t been in the same form in 2017.

The three-year-old Desert Skyline must have a huge chance with just 8st 5lbs on his back, but that fact hasn’t been lost on the bookmakers as he is battling it out for favouritism.

If he sees out the trip then he should go close, but I’m going to side with Ralph Beckett’s SHE IS NO LADY instead at 12/1.

She stays the trip, handles the ground and is overpriced if reproducing her Ascot Gold Cup fourth.

Finally, the ITV cameras may have gone off-air, but keep an eye out for DOUGAN in the penultimate sprint handicap (4.35pm).

David Evans’ five-year-old may have done all of his winning to this point on the all-weather, but now has a turf mark 7lbs lower as a result.

His best two career efforts on grass have come at Doncaster and he can go really well as long as the heavens don’t open.

If it turns soft, I expect he’ll be withdrawn.

However, if it’s no worse than good to soft I fancy him to take his chance and, more importantly, go very close to winning.

Plenty of regular racegoers often complain that they are unable to get close to the horses, the real stars of our game.

Well, 18 Newmarket stables open their doors tomorrow and Sunday, including Charlie Appleby's Godolphin operation at Moulton Paddocks.

Ulysses, Marsha, Big Orange and Enable are just four stars on display over the weekend and, if I’m right, you may even be able to see a St Leger winner in Defoe on show come Sunday!

Please visit www.newmarketopenweekend.co.uk for a full schedule of events and more information.

POINTERS TODAY

Tomyris e/w 1.50pm Doncaster

She Is No Lady e/w 3.35pm Doncaster

Dougan 4.35pm Doncaster