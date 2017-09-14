Bill Esdaile

GUESSING what the weather is going to do prevents me from putting up too many selections at Doncaster.

Forecasts suggest only a slight chance of rain over the coming days, but even the smallest of downpours will turn Doncaster soft again.

Aclaim looks the one to beat in the Park Stakes (2.25pm) and is a fair enough bet at 5/2 considering he tends to show his best at this time of year.

However, if the rain does materialise, then principal market rival Home Of The Brave will be a likely non-runner and Aclaim looks far less attractive a bet at 7/4 or 13/8.

Instead, I am focussing my attentions on the Champagne Stakes (3.00pm) where the likes of Mythical Magic, Red Mist and Hey Gaman all look smart prospects.

The last two certainly bring some pretty strong form to the table, but I am going to take a chance on Mark Johnston’s DREAM TODAY.

He made a really impressive debut at York in a red-hot looking maiden and a host of glittering entries suggest that he is held in high regard at home.

I loved the attitude he showed at York and he may just be the value at 5/1 or bigger against his shorter-priced rivals.

The Portland Handicap (1.50pm) looks too tough a puzzle to try and solve at this early stage and instead I’ll be looking out for SINFONIETTA in the penultimate handicap (4.45pm).

Any rain that falls will only aid his chances and David Menuisier’s gelding bounced back to form at the Curragh last time.

He was second to Ballet Concerto off this mark on similar ground here at Doncaster on his seasonal reappearance and can go well again with Finley Marsh taking off another valuable 5lbs.

