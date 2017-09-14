Frank Dalleres

Atalanta 3, Everton 0

Everton manager Ronald Koeman blamed himself after his team slumped to a hugely disappointing defeat in their opening Europa League group stage match against Atalanta.

Three goals in 18 minutes at the end of the first half from Andrea Masiello, Alejandro Gomez and Bryan Cristante condemned the Toffees to a second consecutive 3-0 loss, following last weekend’s home reverse to Tottenham.

Koeman’s side have now gone four matches without winning and face in-form Manchester United in a daunting trip to Old Trafford on Sunday.

“This is not the time or place to criticise players, I need to criticise myself because the team was not prepared for this tonight,” he said.

“They showed more aggression, they showed more passion. That’s really painful because it starts with that and then you need quality on the ball.

“I ask myself questions on what I was doing wrong against Tottenham, because it’s not how I like to see my team. We can play bad football, we can miss chances, but the commitment and passion they showed in first half was much bigger than we showed.”

Masiello tapped in the Italian team’s first goal on 27 minutes when a corner hit Everton defender Phil Jagielka and landed at his feet.

Gomez cut inside from the left and bent a superb 20-yard shot past Maarten Stekelenburg for Atalanta’s second.

He then held the ball up before feeding Cristante to burst into the penalty area and slot the third on the stroke of half-time.

The result left Everton bottom of Group E, with Apollon Limassol and Lyon drawing the other match 1-1.

