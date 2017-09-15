Jasper Jolly

Sterling under massive pressure; a Prime Minister’s authority riven by Europe; the Bank of England undertaking gargantuan market interventions as Britain’s economy ventured into uncharted territory.

It sounds familiar. But whereas nobody knows yet where exactly the Brexit vote will take us, 25 years on it’s clear the effects of “Black Wednesday”, when the UK crashed out of the European exchange rate mechanism (ERM), have had a profound effect on the British economy.

Two speeds

Through the 1970s and ‘80s high inflation was seen as the scourge of the economy in Britain and across Europe. The ERM was intended to tie the currencies of various European nations together, stopping damaging fluctuations. However, on 16 September 1992 the determination of the Conservative government under John Major to ignore diverging economies and sustain sterling’s value ended in humiliation – and made billions for speculators. Exchange rate pegs can work for a short time if two economies are running at similar speeds, says Peter Dixon, global financial economist at Commerzbank. But the UK was about to find out what happened if that was no longer true. “What I think the UK was trying to do at the time was use it as a policy anchor, and use the credibility of Germany,” he says.

The Mark had strengthened as Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, raised interest rates to combat rising inflation in the newly reunified nation. Higher rates in Germany meant investors clamoured for the Mark to take advantage. Meanwhile, in Britain, a recent recession meant that the political pressure was pushing strongly in the other direction: stimulative rate cuts.

International capital

To maintain the peg, the Bank of England was obliged to buy any sterling offered to it at the lowest level in the narrow allowed range, at 2.778 Deutsche Marks to the pound.This narrow range would prove to be fatal, according to William Keegan, David Marsh and Richard Roberts, the authors of Six Days in September, a thorough new account of the dramatic episode published this week: “A speculator acting on the expectation of a member country’s devaluation could expect high profits in the event that a devaluation took place, but practically no risk if it didn’t.”

In the days leading up to Black Wednesday short sellers relentlessly targeted the pound. On Wednesday 16 September the pressure on sterling reached fever pitch, leading to frantic selling of foreign currency reserves at the Bank of England. At the same time, Major’s chancellor, Norman Lamont, raised interest rates repeatedly, announcing bank rate hikes as far as 15 per cent (compared to 0.25 per cent today) in a desperate attempt to attract sterling buyers. It would not be enough, as famed American investor George Soros knew. The bets of his Quantum Fund, short selling the pound (and also buying UK gilts) netted him well over £1bn after Lamont finally accepted the inevitable, and announced the UK would leave the ERM, letting sterling float freely.

Sterling’s trade-weighted value fell by 12 per cent in the month after Black Wednesday, according to the Bank of England. The Bank made an accounting loss of £3.3bn, with banks and hedge funds the biggest winners.

The victory of the hedge funds symbolised the fundamental shift in the City, with London open to foreign capital. Many people think of “Big Bang” deregulation as the moment that the City’s explosive growth began, says David Buik, a City veteran at stockbroker Panmure Gordon, but the abolition of foreign exchange controls by previous Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher over a decade earlier was arguably even more important, allowing the full weight of international capital to bear down on the UK. Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London and formerly Lamont’s speechwriter until shortly before Black Wednesday, says: “We were just too open an economy; the capital flows were too big.”

The end of the old model of central banking

Black Wednesday became a day of delayed reckoning for the old model of central banks as well. For the first time it became clear that the international market could take on the Bank of England and win.

It was also a graphic illustration of the so-called monetary policy trilemma: governments can only control two parts out of the triad of exchange rates, interest rates, and international capital flows.

“We had this long period of not knowing what to do with the exchange rate, and then the contradictions overtook us,” says Portes.

Black Wednesday paved the way for the Bank of England to target inflation, and then monetary policy independence in 1997, fundamentally shifting the balance of economic power in Britain.

Many economists look back at Black Wednesday now as a fortunate mistake, ushering in a new era for the British economy, but for the government it proved a chastening lesson in the overwhelming and growing power of the market in an open economy. Markets could look government in the eye, and the government would blink.