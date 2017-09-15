Christian May

The chancellor addressed the first annual dinner of the newly formed UK Finance body on Wednesday.

Philip Hammond isn’t known as the king of one-liners, but he raised a chuckle when he said that while Jeremy Corbyn has spent the summer flirting with veganism, the government has been focused on the meat... of Brexit negotiations. Geddit? Anyway, it’s not just the government that’s preoccupied with Brexit talk: the City is, too.

Of principle concern is the question of transition and market access. We’ve been waiting for weeks for the Brexit department to publish a position paper on financial services (having already done so on a range of other topics). I understand that the closest the City will get to its own paper is one due to be published on the less than thrilling topic of open and fair markets. But while we wait with bated breath, much more substantial work is already being undertaken by the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) with much of the leg work being done by law firm Hogan Lovells.

Read more: Prime Minister "ready to intensify" Brexit negotiations

Their document will be launched in Brussels on 26 September, and sources suggest its findings (on how to keep financial services healthy post-Brexit) can be taken as a strong indication of the government’s thinking. Ministers are, it would seem, happy to let the professionals do the heavy lifting on this one.

Most interestingly, I’m told that there’s huge appetite for such a document on the EU side, too. While David Davis and Michel Barnier wrestle over money in public, officials on both sides of the English Channel are beavering away on a future financial services framework. The issues at stake are mutual market access, passporting and regulatory concerns. Hammond told the room on Wednesday that he will get “a bespoke deal for the City.” Provided talks progress that far without breaking down, much of the work on what this could look like has already been done.

The Cornish 9/11 hero

This week marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and among the stories revisited the tale of Rick Rescorla stood out. I confess I hadn’t heard of him before, but the accounts of his actions that day bring tears to your eyes. Rick worked in security for Morgan Stanely in the South Tower, and when the plane hit the North Tower he disregarded official advice and ordered his 1,000 colleagues out of the building. As the plane struck the South Tower, he sang songs from his native Cornwall to boost morale as he hurried hundreds of people down the stairwells, pausing only to call his wife to tell her that he loved her, adding: “I have to get these people out safely.” Rick was last seen on the 10th floor, heading upward. He was born in Hayle, a short hop from the islands on which I grew up, and had enjoyed a colourful life before it was cut short amid unspeakable horror and miraculous bravery. He died aged 62 in the Twin Tower attacks 16 years ago.

North Korea risk analysed

Boffins at Oxford Economics have analysed the impact of a range of scenarios relating to current tensions on the Korean peninsula. According to their calculations a US strike incapacitating North Korea would result in the “conflict risk dissipating” and “positive market movements with global growth overshooting baseline”. The bad news is that if a strike failed to wipe out the regime “severe loss of life” would follow along with “destruction of capital and substantial market and economic impacts.” Tough call.

Read more: North Korean envoy just warned the US will suffer "greatest pain"

Even if Dimon's wrong, bitcoin is still volatile

The ongoing bitcoin party has been stormed by an unwelcome guest in the form of JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon, who declared the cryptocurrency “a fraud”. He said he’d fire any employee who traded the coins, “for being stupid”. A week ago the value of a bitcoin was $5,000 but since Dimon’s slapdown it’s slumped to $3,620 – wiping over $20bn from the currency’s market value. Bitcoin supporters say he’s wrong but either way, he’s highlighted the currency’s volatility.

Read more: Bitcoin hits three week low after JPMorgan Chase boss slams it as "fraud"