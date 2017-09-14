Rebecca Smith

The City of London is planning to bolster the size of its operation in Brussels as it gears up for Britain's departure from the European Union.

According to Sky News, the City will double the size of its operation, and look to target a senior Commission official for a new managing director role, as jitters persist over the impact of a potential cliff-edge exit from the bloc.

Plans drawn up by the City of London Corporation to recruit a chief for its office on the doorstep of the European Commission were given the official go-ahead today. Other personnel will be appointed to the Brussels office, taking the overall headcount up to six, according to an internal Corporation document.

In the document seen by Sky News, the Corporation's plan is to "put the City in the best possible position to have an ongoing constructive relationship with the EU27".

City chiefs have warned that London's position as the world's top financial centre will come under threat if the government does not secure the right kind of Brexit deal.

City of London Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness said earlier this month that "the sector is approaching a precipice".

"Firms do not yet know how they are expected to conduct business here in the short or long term," she said. "If we don’t have progress on Brexit negotiations, firms based here will have no choice but to relocate some elements of their business elsewhere."

Back in February, Brussels think tank Bruegel estimated that 10,000 UK banking positions could be shifted to the EU due to Brexit, and much has been made of potential job moves by banks away from the capital.

The City has also been braced for a European grab on the lucrative euro clearing market.

And in his Mansion House speech on Wednesday night, chancellor Philip Hammond said that he will help craft a "bespoke deal" for the UK financial services sector in Brexit negotiations.

Hammond said such a deal would represent a “new paradigm”, as “no existing trade agreement, nor third-country access to the EU, supports the scale of reciprocal trade in financial services that exists between the UK and the EU.”

