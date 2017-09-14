Chris Evans

Walking up to Loughborough University Stadium, it is clear that this is home to no ordinary non-league football club.

The ground’s tall pine exterior arches out of the ground to provide a domineering welcome, while the pristine pitch and towering main stand complete a setting that is more akin to a Premier League club's youth stadium than a venue in the Midland Football League, the ninth tier of the English game.

It is home to Loughborough University FC, one of Britain's growing number of university football clubs cropping up in semi-professional leagues across the country. And the potential that student teams are showing could lead to a revolution that changes the face of grassroots football.

At Loughborough, the university offers a unique football experience. While facilities that would draw envious looks from most English Football League clubs have obvious appeal, players also juggle studying with a full-time football programme coached by highly qualified coaches and including marquee matches against the likes of Liverpool.

Although many of the clubs flying the university flag in senior leagues cannot boast the same standard of facilities as Loughborough, more student sides are waking up to the advantages of offering a full season of competitive football.

Best of both worlds

One man who is benefiting from the influx of higher-education teams in the football pyramid is England Universities head coach Andy Coyles, who has witnessed a shift in the way university football is viewed.

“University clubs provide a fantastic opportunity for players because they’re getting the best of both worlds: playing football to a good level and also getting a degree as a form of security,” said Coyles.

“The standard of players we’re working with for England Universities is incredible and a good number of those students could go on to play professionally.

“There is a hell of a lot of scouts attending our games now and university footballers are starting to understand that it’s never too late to give up on their dreams.”

The student invasion is not restricted to England. Last season, Welsh Premier League outfit Cardiff Met FC earned national headlines when they came within a Europa League play-off defeat of becoming the first university club to ever qualify for European competition.

North of the border, Stirling University finished third in the Highland Football League in 2015, only two positions away from entering a play-off of their own to get into the Scottish Football League. Coyles says this is a sign of things to come.

“Cardiff Met is a great example,” he said. “Their story shows what a university side playing in senior leagues can achieve.

“Universities can offer an almost professional setup, where you combine academic classes with a professional lifestyle that provides top coaching, nutritional advice and sports analysis that you wouldn’t find elsewhere at that level.

“Universities have got a strong financial backing and with 50-odd thousand people attending, there’s an opportunity for the teams to grow in terms of support as well. We should look at what happens in the United States, where up to 80,000 people go to watch their college sports teams.”

Stop signs

While student teams are proving that they are more than just novelties, England’s university clubs have a hurdle much bigger than simply a lack of experience to contend with.

After Team Bath reached the Conference South in 2008, the Football Association placed a cap on all university teams to stop them progressing beyond the eighth tier due to their ownership structures – a controversial ruling given the questionable credentials of some owners to take the reins at Football League clubs in recent years.

Coyles’s university, Team Northumbria, are one of the sides likely to suffer as a result of the rule.

Like Loughborough, Team North run an almost professional football set-up, but are having to let some of their better players fly the nest before they have graduated.

“The league Northumbria is in is three or four levels below the standard that some players could play at,” added Coyles. “That means we have players going out to play for South Shields or Gateshead in the National League instead.

“You shouldn’t put any stop signs in the way of uni sides progressing because their full potential could be great for the game. It isn’t right [for the FA] to say we’ll support university teams playing to a certain level, but if they overachieve, they can’t come up again.”

And if the new wave of clubs appearing across Britain can influence change, then universities like Loughborough and Northumbria could soon be playing a bigger role in the futures of the stars of tomorrow.

Chris Evans is the author of Learning Curve: Life inside one of Britain’s most unusual football clubs, available to buy on Amazon.