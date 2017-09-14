Boudica

Melissa York

What do The Clash and the East Anglian Iceni tribe have in common? They’re both totally punk.

It’s a tenuous connection, but a good enough reason for this production of Boudica to open its second act with an impromptu rendition of London Calling.

And why not? As we don’t know very much about our ancient warrior queen – other than she united the tribes of Britain to lead an uprising against the Romans – she’s one of the few historical figures you can play fast and loose with. Short of sending her to the moon, Boudica can be whoever you want her to be; a rebel, a tragedy, a woman scorned.

In this new play by Tristan Bernays, she’s a fiercely independent strategist, whose only flaw is an unquenchable thirst for violence. Gina McKee is suitably imperious in the role and a gripping presence on stage.

Her daughters, often sidelined as pure victims in the annals of folklore, are given names here for the first time, Blodwynn and Alonna. Blodwynn is as bloodthirsty as her sister is benevolent, yet both are broken by their rape at the hands of the Romans. Alonna’s friendship with a Roman woman drags the narrative away from a simple ‘good natives vs evil occupier’ into murkier waters.

Written in verse, the language is a heady mixture of ‘thous’ and sweary jokes about freezing ballsacks. As a way to figure out where everyone is in the Roman/Iceni pecking order, it works but it’s a little lacking in poetic beauty.

The staging is a bit lacklustre, though, comprising a fence along the back of the stage, a couple of female drummers and a lot of atmospheric lighting. A single dancer, waving her arms about in a vaguely ritualistic fashion, is the only distraction during scene changes, and it all feels rather sparse for an action epic.

But then the battle scenes roar into life and all is forgiven. Funny, bold and fast-paced, Boudica’s a high energy evening that’ll leave you feeling bolshy enough to kick over a bin on the way out.