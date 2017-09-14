Melissa York

Goodluck Hope, Newham

Forty warehouse-style apartments are going on sale tomorrow near excellent transport links in Canning Town. In addition to the existing Jubilee Line and DLR with transport times to Canary Wharf 4 mins and London Bridge in 10 mins, there will be a new MBNA Thames Clipper service in 2018. Allies & Morrison, the same architect behind the new 100 Bishopsgate tower, are designing 804 studio to three bedroom apartments with direct views of the river and the Canary Wharf skyline, due to be finished in 2020.

Call 020 7637 0800 or visit goodluckhope.com

Padcroft, Hillingdon

From £350,000

Live close to a new Crossrail/Elizabeth Line station in a suburban town centre in west London. A new marketing suite opens tomorrow touting the Heathcote apartments, the second collection to go on sale at this Redrow project in West Drayton. In May 2018, the new station opens with trains to the West End in 23 mins and Canary Wharf in 37 mins. There are one to three bedroom apartments on sale, with a choice of finishes to choose from, including flooring, worktops, bathroom tiles and kitchen units.

Call 020 8 712 2893 or visit padcroft.co.uk

Royal Warwick Square, Kensington

From £875,000

New homes in Kensington are going on sale this week, designed by architects at Squire & Partners, the same firm behind the One Tower Bridge development on the South Bank and the Bulgari Hotel. Sitauted on Warwick Road as part of a regeneration masterplan, there are 66 apartments, ranging from studios to three bedrooms, going on sale tomorrow that are due to be completed in early 2021. The homes are close to Kensington Olympia and the rail station of the same name and the new Design Museum.

Call 020 3553 6811 or visit residential.jll.co.uk

Bermondsey Works, Bermondsey

From £667,000

Two show homes with interiors designed by designer Rachel Winham were unveiled yesterday to sell the last apartments at this 18 storey tower block in an increasingly hip part of Bermondsey. Crafty touches are scattered throughout the 148 apartments, such as bespoke cabinetry and headboards. Comprising two and three bedroom apartments and a new primary school and academy, there are only three bedroom apartments left on sale. A new London Overground station was recently announced nearby, too.

Call 020 3538 3457 or visit telfordhomes.london

Signal Townhouses, Greenwich

From £875,000

Snap up a brand new London townhouse for less than £1m tomorrow, as these modern interpretations by developer U + I are released onto the market. In total, there are 16 new homes in SE10 that either look out over Greenwich’s Victorian terraced houses or towards the wharf and river. All have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as trendy exposed brickwork. Crucially, all are available to buy freehold and sit in a private gated area that is designed to resemble a modern garden mews.

Call 0207 519 5917 or visit cbreresidential.com