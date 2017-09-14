Frank Dalleres

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and his England team-mate Kyle Walker have written to Fifa in an attempt to persuade the world governing body not to ban Alli for a rude gesture.

The Football Association have also submitted new video evidence that it hopes will clear Alli and avoid a suspension that could keep him out of the start of next summer’s World Cup.

Fifa opened an investigation into Alli after footage emerged of him raising his middle finger shortly after referee Clement Turpin chose not to award a free-kick for a challenge on the 21-year-old.

Read more: Southgate: This England team has shown it's coming of age

Alli has insisted that the gesture was not aimed at Turpin but instead at his former Spurs colleague Walker, describing it as “a joke between me and my good friend”.

The FA is hopeful that Fifa will make its decision before England’s final two World Cup qualifying matches, against Slovenia on 5 October and Lithuania on 8 October.

Gareth Southgate’s team need just one more point to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament in Russia.

An FA spokesperson said: “We have responded to Fifa and understand the case will be reviewed by the disciplinary committee before the end of the month.”

Read more: Trevor Steven: Inept England must be a worry for Southgate