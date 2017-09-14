American Assassin

James Luxford

Hollywood loves a one man killing machine, preferably one based on a series of airport paperbacks. It’s inevitable, then, that Vince Flynn’s series of novels about assassin Mitch Rapp should find their way to the screen. There’s a potential 16 books to adapt, so is this the start of a new franchise?

Feeling a little bit like a Twenty-Something Taken, Dylan O’Brien (star of the Maze Runner films) plays Rapp, an orphan who becomes a buff super-assassin bent on revenge after losing his fiancee during a terrorist attack. Michael Keaton is perfectly cast as Hurley, the CIA trainer who spots his potential and teaches him to use his anger and his skills for Uncle Sam. We could talk all day about the ethics of turning a traumatised young man into a government weapon, but it’s not that kind of movie.

Many elaborate training scenes follow, and sequences such as a virtual reality training exercise are an inventive way to enter Rapp’s mindset. Keaton goes full throttle, challenging practically everyone to a fight and drowning O’Brien in cliches about not making it personal. Obviously, later in the film it becomes personal, with a mission going wrong and the film revealing its cold-eyed villain, a rogue operative played stiffly by Taylor Kitsch.

Machismo fills the air, which is fun early on but wears thin by the final act. Ultimately American Assassin’s effectiveness depends on how you view the film. As a loud, disposable action film it does the job, with more verve than the average Bourne or Bond clone. As a potential new series, it works less well: it’s hard to imagine such a humourless hero, whose only goal in life is to blow stuff up, getting a second outing, let alone a 16th.