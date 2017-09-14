Rebecca Smith

Hyperloop One has announced 10 winners of the global challenge it set back in May last year, to identify the strongest potential routes in the world.

It has carried out a close assessment of the proposals with a panel of infrastructure, tech, and transport experts scrutinising the details, and now 10 teams from five countries have been selected from hundreds of applicants.

Two of the routes are within the UK - a 50 minute Edinburgh to London one that encompasses Birmingham and Manchester, and a 47 minute Glasgow to Liverpool option.

Mapped: The 10 routes

The routes span three continents and five countries, and Hyperloop One said they could result in over 148m people connected.

The 10 successful Hyperloop One routes

Route Length (km) Population US Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh 785 13,800,000 US Dallas-Laredo-Houston 1030 18,771,000 US Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo 580 4,831,000 US Miami-Orlando 414 8,500,000 India Bengaluru-Chennai 334 17,710,000 India Mumbai-Chennai 1102 43,190,000 UK Edinburgh-London 666 19,151,514 UK Glasgow-Liverpool 545 9,715,488 Mexico Mexico City-Guadalajara 532 33,530,000 Canada Toronto-Montreal 640 13,326,000

The company will now commit "meaningful business and engineering resources" and work closely with the successful routes to assess their commercial viability and assess aspects such as ridership forecast.

Off the back of the challenge, Hyperloop One is also kicking off a public private partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation, with support from Aecom, to commence a feasibility study.

Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and executive chairman of Hyperloop One, said:

The Hyperloop One global challenge started as a call to action for innovators, engineers, trailblazers and dreamers around the world who shared our vision of creating a new mode of transportation. The global challenge became a movement of thousands of people from more than 100 countries over six continents. Like us, they believe that Hyperloop will not only solve transportation and urban development challenges within communities, it will unlock vast economic potential and transform how our cities operate and how we live. Our successful test this summer made Hyperloop a reality, and now we're ready to bring our Hyperloop system to the world.

Hyperloop One aims to build transportation networks for both people and cargo, with low pressure tubes and pods floating along a track using magnetic levitation, in a concept that was the brainchild of Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Check out the details on the UK routes:

