Frank Dalleres

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is placing his trust in a special training programme to derive the best from Andy Carroll and steer the injury-plagued centre-forward clear of further setbacks.

Carroll was instrumental in Monday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield, the Hammers’ first Premier League points of the season and his maiden appearance of the campaign.

“There are some players – and Andy’s one – that you have to find special treatment for,” Bilic said ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom.

“But that doesn’t mean that he can’t train the whole week. Most likely then he will get injured. On the other hand you can’t treat him as you’re treating a 20-year-old, who could train six hours a day.

“You need to find a balance. That is exactly what we are doing now. It looks good and we’re hoping that is going to last.”

Bilic urged his team to build on their success against Huddersfield, which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

“We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn’t like, and now we’ve won, we have got a boost,” he added.

“I’m expecting us, with the greatest respect to the opponent – and it will be hard – to use our confidence on Saturday.”

