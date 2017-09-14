Thursday 14 September 2017 6:42pm

West Ham banking on bespoke training plan to keep Andy Carroll fit and firing

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
The return of Carroll (right) against Huddersfield coincided with West Ham's first points of the season (Source: Getty)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is placing his trust in a special training programme to derive the best from Andy Carroll and steer the injury-plagued centre-forward clear of further setbacks.

Carroll was instrumental in Monday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield, the Hammers’ first Premier League points of the season and his maiden appearance of the campaign.

“There are some players – and Andy’s one – that you have to find special treatment for,” Bilic said ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Brom.

“But that doesn’t mean that he can’t train the whole week. Most likely then he will get injured. On the other hand you can’t treat him as you’re treating a 20-year-old, who could train six hours a day.

“You need to find a balance. That is exactly what we are doing now. It looks good and we’re hoping that is going to last.”

Bilic urged his team to build on their success against Huddersfield, which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

“We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn’t like, and now we’ve won, we have got a boost,” he added.

“I’m expecting us, with the greatest respect to the opponent – and it will be hard – to use our confidence on Saturday.”

Read more: Bilic relief as West Ham get off mark against Huddersfield

Tags

Related articles

Bilic challenges Sakho to rekindle his best Hammers form
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Bilic bemoans "disastrous" start as West Ham routed
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Carroll's England recall hopes doused by West Ham boss
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff