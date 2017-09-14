Thursday 14 September 2017 6:10pm

US inflation rises ahead of Federal Reserve meeting next week

 
Josh Jacobs
All eyes are on the Fed chair Janet Yellen ahead of next week
All eyes are on the Fed chair Janet Yellen ahead of next week (Source: Getty)

Consumer prices in the United States rose 0.4 per cent last month, driven largely by increases in the cost of petrol and shelter, according to Bureau of Labour statistics released today.

The gasoline index rose 6.3 per cent in August, the rent index 0.4 per cent and the energy index 2.8 per cent, its largest increase since January. Overall core inflation, the index for all items except food and energy, increased by 0.2 per cent.

“Increases in indexes for gasoline and shelter accounted for nearly all of the seasonally adjusted increase in the all items index,” the Bureau of Labor said.

Year-on-year, the index, which measures the change in prices of goods and services, increased by 1.9 per cent (still below the Federal Reserve’s two per cent inflation target), compared with 1.7 per cent at the end of July.

The modest increases in inflation have raised the possibility of a rise in interest rates, currently at 1.25 per cent. The Federal Reserve meets next on 20 September to discuss rate changes, but a hike is not expected until December at the earliest. The probability of a rise in December is now 50.9 per cent, an increase from 41.3 per cent, according to CME Group.

“The slightly above expectations uptick in US consumer prices for August is unlikely to be enough to spur the Federal Reserve into action on interest rates, even as the headline inflation figure edges closer to the Fed’s two per cent target,” said Dennis de Jong, managing director at UFX.com.

“Data out of the US in recent weeks paints a broadly positive picture, but economic disruption caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma will likely prevent the Fed pulling the trigger on a rate rise - for the time being at least,” he added.

The dollar was down 0.3 per cent, following the inflation data. This morning, after the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates at 0.25 per cent, the UK pound surged to more than $1.33.

