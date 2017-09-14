Irish finance chief fears EU tax harmonisation more than Brexit

Helen Cahill

EU plans to harmonise tax rules pose more of a threat to Ireland than Brexit, the head of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has said.

Speaking to the Irish parliament’s select committee for Budgetary Oversight, Seamus Coffey said €4bn (£3.6bn) in corporation tax was at risk if the EU set the same tax rules for all the members of the bloc.

Coffey’s comments come after Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said the EU must “act quicker and more decisively” on tax, and that the power of individual states should be reduced.

Juncker set out a vision of a "more united Union", saying that all member states should join a banking union, and that more states should join the euro.

"If we want the euro to unite rather than divide our continent, then it should be more than the currency of a select group of countries. The euro is meant to be the single currency of the European Union as a whole. All but two of our Member States are required and entitled to join the euro once they fulfil all conditions," he said.