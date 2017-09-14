Frank Dalleres

The head of European football, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, has warned that strengthening financial fair play (FFP) rules is among his top priorities for the next 12 months.

Ceferin’s statement comes amid fresh debate over the future of the controversial regulations, following the record-breaking sums spent by Paris Saint-Germain on Brazil superstar Neymar and striking prodigy Kylian Mbappe last month.

“There are many goals that we have as an organisation for the upcoming year,” he said. “For example, we need to identify ways of tackling the issue of competitive balance and further strengthen financial fair play. These are crucial for the sustainability of our sport and for making sure it stays open to everyone.”

Uefa opened an investigation into PSG’s compliance with FFP rules in the wake of their world record £200m signing of Neymar from Barcelona and subsequent £165m deal for Monaco’s Mbappe.

The suggestion that Qatar-backed PSG may have a case to answer was unprecedented, as the governing body previously only commented on clubs’ compliance after assessing their three-year accounts.

PSG’s Neymar and Mbappe signings drew particular vitriol from Spain, where top-flight chief Javier Tebas accused the French outfit of “laughing” at FFP rules, which broadly require clubs to break even.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this month called for FFP to be scrapped, arguing that it “cannot be imposed” due to the limitations of Uefa’s powers and the blurred lines between the various business interests of some club owners.

La Liga president Tebas has also questioned Manchester City’s compliance after they spent £220m on new players over the summer.

City have threatened legal action and insist they have abided by the rules.

