Brexit is enabling the federalist eurocrats to stage a power grab

Rachel Cunliffe

Two months ago, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker screamed at MEPs that their parliament was “ridiculous, very ridiculous”, after a significant number failed to trek 300 miles from Brussels to Strasbourg for a plenary session.

On Wednesday, he was back onstage, showering MEPs with his love for all things EU – the parliament, the commission, the currency, and the desire for “ever closer union”.

Juncker’s State of the Union address garnered instant condemnation in Britain, particularly among Brexiteers, who were quick to point out that the integrationist vision he set forth was exactly the kind of nightmare scenario they had warned about during the referendum campaign.

Remainers – converted or otherwise – responded in turn that Britain could have curbed and reshaped this federalist agenda, if it still had a seat at the table.

Both are correct.

Juncker’s imagined future for Europe was tailor-made to send shivers down the spine of eurosceptics and moderates across the continent.

A European army. An expansion of the borderless Schengen Area to encompass all EU nations. An expectation for all non-Eurozone members to give up their national currencies and join the euro. Tighter financial union, with a European finance minister. More EU taxes. Major decisions taken by qualified majorities, without the need for treaty changes.

And, perhaps most crucially, the merging of the presidencies of the Council and the Commission, to make one overarching president of Europe.

Only the most die-hard EU enthusiasts can look at this shopping list with anything but abject horror. This is not a free trade arrangement between sovereign nations.

So were the Brexiteers, accused at the time of scaremongering, right all along about the inevitable slide towards the United States of Europe?

Not quite. There is nothing new about people like Juncker spouting their fantasies of a continental federation to rival America. As Juncker himself said in his speech, he was “there in Maastricht, Amsterdam, Nice and Lisbon” as various treaties transfered national sovereignty to Brussels. He and his colleagues have been “fighting” (to use his own terminology) for more integration for a quarter of a century.

Britain was actually relatively successful in stemming some of the eurocrats’ most dictatorial impulses. It’s not a coincidence we are suddenly seeing the emboldened federalists rally. The UK may have held more power than we thought. While it may not have seemed like a win at the time, David Cameron actually got a concession exempting Britain from ever closer union – a surrender unthinkable under the iron-clad vision laid out by Juncker.

And the UK wasn’t alone in opposing ceding yet more control to Brussels. Greece is still furious about how it has been treated during the debt crisis, with Germany enforcing the terms, and further financial integration is the last thing the country needs.

Spain and Italy both suffer sky-high youth unemployment that is difficult to solve with the euro kept strong. Hungary and Poland are adamantly against the bloc’s migration policy and have shut their borders in defiance of EU diktats. Sweden and Denmark have been perfectly happy with their own currencies up to this point.

Ireland is unlikely to welcome mandatory entry into the Schengen Area, especially if it means a hard border with the UK. French farmers actually hate the Common Agricultural Policy. And even within Germany, there are calls for less redistribution of funds to poorer EU members.

The point is that, whatever Juncker would like to claim, Europe is far from united. But Brexit has given him an excuse to drown out moderate voices, establishing an us-against-them mentality targeting the British.

The real winners of Brexit, then, are the EU integrationists. Freed from the resistance of the bloc’s most troublesome member, they can push an agenda that opponents – spearheaded by the UK – have so far kept in check.

And regardless of whether the UK thrives or declines outside the EU, the real losers are our former allies in Europe left leaderless by Brexit.

