Today's City Moves cover payment solutions, asset management and clearing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Valitor

Valitor, a leading European payment solutions company, rounds off a summer of acquisitions with the appointment of Camilla Sunner as managing director, global partnerships and Dr. Christine Bailey as chief marketing officer. This follows its acquisition of IPS in May and Chip and Pin Solutions in July. The appointees are based in London and have a remit to sustain triple digit growth and establish Valitor as a leading brand across Europe. Camilla joins Valitor from Barclaycard, where she was head of private sector for global commercial payments, hired in the aftermath of the 2009 banking crisis. She brings a wealth of experience across financial services and technology Christine joins Valitor as chief marketing officer, bringing over 25 years’ pan-European experience of business to business marketing in the technology sector. She has successfully led European marketing teams at scale for large companies such as Hewlett-Packard and Cisco Systems, as well as built marketing functions for smaller companies.

Unigestion

Unigestion, the boutique asset manager that focuses on guiding its clients with risk managed investment solutions, today announces the appointment of Frank Maret as head of marketing. He will lead the firm’s marketing efforts focusing on delivering a strategic agenda that showcases digital initiatives as a means to further serve and engage Unigestion’s clients. Frank brings more than 20 years of experience in global asset management distribution including marketing, product development, sales and client service. He joins Unigestion from Canada Life Investments, where he was head of distribution for six years. Prior to his time at Canada Life Investments, Frank has held a number of senior marketing positions including head of marketing for Europe at Insight Investment and pan-European senior marketing manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Euroclear

Subject to regulatory approval, Euroclear has appointed Guillaume Eliet as head of regulatory, compliance and public affairs, a new division designed to strengthen and provide one holistic policy across the Euroclear group. Guillaume was previously at the French Stock Market Authority (AMF) where he was mostly recently the deputy general secretary, heading the regulation policy and international affairs division. Prior to this, he was head of the asset management directorate. A lawyer by profession, he has a postgraduate diploma in business law and taxation, as well as a Masters in business law at the Sorbonne. He will report to Lieve Mostrey, CEO of the Euroclear Group and Inge Boets, chair of the audit committee.

