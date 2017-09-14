Alys Key

Shares in W7 makeup owner Warpaint dropped 14 per cent today after its maiden results posting revealed a slide in profits.

The figures

Pre-tax profits slipped from £3m to £2.8m in the six months to 30 June, as the cost of sales and administrative expenses increased.

But revenue increased to £13.2m from £12.8m.

Shares in the Aim-listed company, which listed at the end of last year, were down 14.2 per cent this afternoon at 173.5p as investors expressed disappointment in the sales growth.

Why it's interesting

The company listed at a price of 97p and more than doubled to a high of 225p this year. But investors were today unimpressed by results.

But Warpaint was upbeat on the prospects for the coming year, due to the recent launch of its Very Vegan range and the weighting of Christmas in the second half.

What Warpaint said

Sam Bazini and Eoin Macleod, joint chief executives, said: "We have had a positive first half of 2017 as the business continues to grow revenue and generate cash with no debt to service. The W7 brand continues to increase in global awareness, in particular as we execute our e-commerce and social media marketing strategy.

"We remain confident of the opportunities in front of us and look forward to growth in both sales and profits in the second half of 2017."

