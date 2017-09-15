John Lewis' profit drop should be a Brexit alarm bell

Catherine Neilan

Among a flurry of retail results published yesterday morning, John Lewis' first half figures should have made us all sit up and pay attention.

While other retailers - notably Next - offered the City some reasons to feel confident, Middle England's favourite co-operative reported a 53.3 per cent drop in profits. A good chunk of this is down to the department store's restructuring, but enough was being chalked up to inflationary pressures and a decline in sentiment to set Scandi-chic alarm bells ringing.

John Lewis might not be listed, but it is one of the best ways of taking the pulse of the consumer, and one of the earliest ways to detect potential wobbles further up the high street. It is a well-run business, which embraced ecommerce early on and runs strategic sales, unlike some its rivals such as Marks & Spencer's or Debenhams, which season after season are stuck with excess stock to offload. If John Lewis is having problems with rising costs and falling sales, you can be certain it won't be long before others are in a similar position.

In explaining the reasons for the retailer's troubling figure, boss Sir Charlie Mayfield joined the chorus of businessmen and women urging the government to give clarity over "what kind of Brexit we're going to have". While it might be simplistic to blame his company's woes on the referendum, the fact is that lack of certainty is feeding into existing consumer jitters.

Simply put, people won't spend on discretionary items when they don't know what's around the corner. John Lewis' results underscore what we already knew - it's not just the City that need clarity from the government, it's men and women up and down the country.

Hard or soft, transition or cliff edge - how we get there is only one part of the puzzle and is far less important than the final destination.

There are good reasons for negotiators to keep their cards close to their chest, but increasingly it is coming at a cost to business and consumer confidence. A poll this week by consultancy giant FTI found over 60 per cent of the public consider negotiations to be "off track."

While incremental progress has been made, the sticking points remain and talks are not expected to progress to trade discussions any time soon. Some in government even talk of next Spring as the likely date for phase two talks. Consumers notice the uncertainty, and not just those who shop at John Lewis.