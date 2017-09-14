Alys Key

Haynes Publishing provided a rare bright spot in the publishing industry this morning, as its diversification into novelty gift books helped boost annual revenue.

The figures

Revenue climbed 16 per cent in the year to 31 May, coming in at £29.8m.

Underlying earnings increased 24 per cent to £10.4m and pre-tax profits soared 37 per cent to £2.6m.

The growth was driven by Europe, where revenue was up 35 per cent on the year.

Revenues slipped 18 per cent in North America and Australia as the group disposed of property and decommissioned a US plant.

Net cash increased from £0.4m to £3.7m as a restructuring programme reduced the group's fixed cost base.

Why it's interesting

Founded in 1960, Haynes is known for its vehicle owner's manuals. Though these still form a crucial part of the business alongside digital equivalents, but the expansion into non-automative titels has given the company a lift this year.

The range of novelty gift manuals now range from pop culture manuals for vehicles from Star Wars and Thomas to Tank Engine to the 'Haynes Explains' series which covers teenagers, pensioners, and marriage.

The amount of capital put into developing new products increased 23 per cent this year to £7.9m.

The group also acquired OATS this year, an information provider in the oil industry, which added £1m to overall revenue.

What Haynes said

"We have implemented a major restructuring programme that has significantly lowered the group's fixed cost base," said chairman Eddie Bell. "The new executive management team has delivered on their financial targets and the group has realised strong underlying revenue and profit growth.

"Following the acquisition of OATS, a leading global lubricants database, we have strengthened and broadened our professional product offering, whilst our considerable investment in consumer digital initiatives has established a clear path for future growth."

