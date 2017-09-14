Hurricane Energy storms towards "transformational" first oil in 2019

Courtney Goldsmith

North Sea oil explorer Hurricane Energy today revealed it had made the final investment decision for its Lancaster early production system (EPS), moving it closer to producing first oil in the first half of 2019.

The Lancaster field holds estimated recoverable volumes of 523m barrels of oil.

The Aim-listed firm said its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Aoka Mizu, is now on tow to Dubai where upgrade works will take place by Bluewater Energy Services.

Hurricane also said it had signed a contract with Transocean, which will complete the EPS production wells that have been drilled. Fabrication orders were also placed with TechnipFMC for subsea components.

"This news is most welcome and comes after the funding that means that the company is fully funded to first oil and has taken all the steps to ensure that the next 18 months will be incredibly busy," said Malcolm Graham-Wood, analyst at Hydrocarbon Capital.

"For Hurricane and the UKCS [UK Continental Shelf], the visibility of, in my view, of well north of 1bn barrels of oil coming on stream is transformational and very welcome indeed. The shares have languished before and since the raise in the summer but once that indigestion has cleared up I can see a realistic long term target price of in excess of 100p."

Hurricane's shares were trading 2.07 per cent higher at 27.36p this afternoon.

"I am delighted that all operational work streams are proceeding on track for delivery of the project within the target timeline of first oil in 1H 2019," said Robert Trice, chief executive.

"The Lancaster EPS is not only an essential step in planning for the full field development of the company's Rona Ridge assets, but also represents a substantial development in its own right, with planned production of 17,000 barrels of oil per day."

